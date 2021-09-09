‘Halloween Kills’ to Debut Day-and-Date in Theaters, Peacock

Halloween Kills will premiere day-and-date in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 15, Universal said on Thursday.

Jamie Lee Curtis once again plays Laurie Strode, while Nick Castle returns as the killer Michael Myers, with David Gordon Green directing the follow-up to the 2018 film, which earned $255.4 million. Blumhouse, Miramax, and Universal are behind the feature, which recently debuted at the Venice Film Festival.

Universal previously released the animated kid’s movie The Boss Baby: Family Business day-and-date on Peacock, which runs at $4.99 or $9.99 per month. The Boss Baby sequel pulled in $57 million at the domestic box office.

The studio previously delayed Halloween Kills one year due to the COVID-19 theatrical shutdown.