‘Halloween Kills’ to Debut Day-and-Date in Theaters, Peacock

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Halloween Kills will premiere day-and-date in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 15, Universal said on Thursday.
Jamie Lee Curtis once again plays Laurie Strode, while Nick Castle returns as the killer Michael Myers, with David Gordon Green directing the follow-up to the 2018 film, which earned $255.4 million. Blumhouse, Miramax, and Universal are behind the feature, which recently debuted at the Venice Film Festival.
Universal previously released the animated kid’s movie The Boss Baby: Family Business day-and-date on Peacock, which runs at $4.99 or $9.99 per month. The Boss Baby sequel pulled in $57 million at the domestic box office.
The studio previously delayed Halloween Kills one year due to the COVID-19 theatrical shutdown.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Toronto International Film Festival
Toronto: Film Festival’s Virtual Streaming Platform Stalls on Opening Day
-
-
International
Former Searchlight Chairmen Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula on How Streaming Has Upended Indie Film Business
-
Heat Vision
Paramount Picks Up Horror Thriller ‘Orphan: First Kill’ From eOne, Dark Castle (Exclusive)
-
-