Viola Davis, Luca Guadagnino and Rian Johnson Among Honorees at Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards

The Hamilton watches team is finalizing the honorees and presenters program for the upcoming 12th Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards presented by Los Angeles Confidential magazine.
Set for Nov. 5 at the Avalon Hollywood and hosted by comedian Fortune Feimster, the ceremony will honor creatives and talent from such films as The Woman King, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, She Said and Women Talking, among others.
The roster of honorees and presenters includes She Said writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz who will be feted by the film’s star Carey Mulligan; The Woman King producers Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon will be singled out for their work by the film’s director Gina Prince-Bythewood and star Thuso Mbedu; Bones and All helmer Luca Guadagnino will be given an award by star Taylor Russell; The Fabelmans set decorator Karen O’Hara will receive an award from the film’s Paul Dano; editor Eddie Hamilton and sound designer/supervising sound editor Al Nelson will be feted for their work on Top Gun: Maverick as presented by actors Jay Ellis and Monica Barbaro; Nope visual effects supervisor Guillaume Rocheron will be honored by filmmaker Jordan Peele; Till costume designer Marci Rodgers as presented by Jalyn Hall and Frankie Faison; property master Guillaume DeLouche for Thor: Love and Thunder presented by Jaimie Alexander; cinematographer Ben Smithard for his work on The Son; and production designer Ethan Tobman for The Menu.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery filmmaker Rian Johnson will be singled out with a special Visionary Award for his work on the whodunnit, presented by the film’s Kathryn Hahn.
Another special prize, the Craft Achievement Award, will be awarded to the team from Women Talking, including cinematographer Luc Montpellier, costume designer Quita Alfred, production designer Peter Cosco and editor Christopher Donaldson. The film’s writer-director Sarah Polley will be present to hand it over.
