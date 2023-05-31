Former China Film Group Boss to Serve as Jury Head of Asian World Film Festival

Chinese film executive Han Sanping, who for a generation served as the boss of China’s powerful, state-backed studio China Film Group, will be the head of the competition jury for the next edition of the Asia World Film Festival. An annual showcase of Asian cinema held annually in Los Angeles, the festival is dedicated to driving greater recognition of Asian creative talent and foreign, independent filmmaking. Han served as head of China Film Group until 2014 and was involved in some of China’s biggest films during the decade prior to his resignation. In recent years, he has acted more as a behind-the-scenes cross-border producer, with recent credits including Midway (2019) and Greyhound (2020).

LA-based filmmaker incubator Stars Collective, launched in 2020 by the China-backed but Beverly Hills-based movie financier Starlight Media, has also joined the Asian World Film Festival as an official partner. In a new agreement spanning the next three years, the two parties will work together to promote Asian cinema and expand its international influence, with Stars Collective recommending industry organizations and sponsors to become co-hosts or partners for the festival.

“Beside our main focus – which is our mission to bring Asians and Asian-Americans in entertainment to the Hollywood spotlight – we value partnerships and collaboration,” said AWFF executive and program Director Georges N. Chamchoum. “Stars Collective has proven to be a major player in Hollywood, so together I have no doubt we can make a difference.”

The Stars Collective program currently supports over 200 emerging filmmakers from diverse backgrounds, connecting them to industry mentors Starlight Media has built relationships with — names like filmmakers Sam Raimi, John M. Chu, Rob Minkoff, Alan Taylor and others. Since its inception, Stars Collective has produced and financed projects like Jamojaya, directed by Justin Chon and starring Rich Brian, which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival; Nezouh, directed by Soudade Kaadan, which won the Armani Beauty Audience Award at the Venice film festival; and Playland, artist-filmmaker Georden West’s debut feature, which premiered in the Tiger Competition at the 2023 International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Jennifer Caiqin Zhan, director of the executive committee for Stars Collective added: “As a female Asian producer, I am an advocate for Asian and Asian-American films and filmmakers. By fostering the partnership between AWFF and Stars Collective, I am excited to work towards a shared vision for future endeavors.”