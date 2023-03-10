Hannah Waddingham Boards ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ 

Hannah Waddinghan, Emmy-winning star of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, looks set to appear in Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, the upcoming film in the billion-dollar spy franchise.

Director Christoper McQuarrie took to his Instagram page to welcome Waddington to the action sequel with a brief and cryptic “And Hannah Waddingham… #Godspeed#DeadReckoning.”

Waddinghan, who broke out as the tough-as-nails but complicated football club owner on Ted Lasso, has also been named as one of the hosts of the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, set to take place in Liverpool between May 9-13.

Waddingham will co-host the two semifinals on May 9 and May 11 alongside Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, with Graham Norton joining the three for the grand final on May 13.

In Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, a role he originated in the 1996 film based on the popular television series.

The seventh film in the franchise overall is particularly notable as it is the first sequel to bring back IMF director Eugene Kittridge. In the first film, the character shared one of the most iconic scenes of the entire franchise, which is the “Kittridge, you’ve never seen me very upset” exchange with Hunt.

Kittridge is once again played by Henry Czerny, who has good screen time in the new trailer. Director McQuarrie’s Dead Reckoning – Part One, delayed several times due to the pandemic, is set for theatrical release on July 14.

Dead Reckoning Part Two is expected to be released on June 28, 2024.

A previous version misstated which Mission: Impossible film Waddingham will appear in.