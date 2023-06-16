Hans Zimmer Proposes to Partner During Live London Concert

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer proposed to his partner on stage during a live concert performance in London on Thursday night, according to the Associated Press and other reports.

Video of the proposal at the O2 arena provided by USA Today indicates the composer who has scored films like The Lion King (for which he won an Oscar in 1995), Gladiator, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, the Dark Knight trilogy and Interstellar brought his partner on stage after announcing, “this is the woman I love, apparently she loves me.” Then Zimmer added: “Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer? Will you marry me?”

The couple hugged as the audience erupted in applause. Zimmer started his career in London in the 1970s and was eventually mentored by the prolific composer Stanley Myers.

Away from his live concert touring, Zimmer is best known for his studio work and combining musical instruments and technology to produce some of Hollywood’s most memorable film soundtracks, for which he won a second Oscar for his Dune score in 2022.

Zimmer is at the tail end of a European concert tour where, backed by a live orchestra, he plays music from, among other movies, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar and The Last Samurai.

Representatives for Zimmer were not available for comment.