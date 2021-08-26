Hari Nef Joins Indie Feature ‘Simchas and Sorrows’

Hari Nef, who appeared in Assassination Nation, has joined the cast of Simchas and Sorrows, an indie drama being directed by Genevieve Adams.

Adams has the whole schmear covered as she also wrote the script, produces and stars in the picture.

The movie is wrapping in production in New York City and hails from Term Paper Productions and Ataria Pictures.

The plot centers on an atheist actress’ conversion to Judaism. Adams is the actress while Nef is a rabbi.

Also in the cast are Thomas McDonell, John Callum and Gregg Bello.

Adams, Matt Ott, Hannah Swayze and Jackie Donohoe are producing.

Nef is coming off of shooting 1Up, a gamer comedy from director Kyle Newman that stars Paris Berelc and Ruby Rose. Among her credits are Netflix’s You and biopic Mapplethorpe.

She is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment. Adams is repped by Take 3 Talent and Group Culture.