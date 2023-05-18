Cannes: Harrison Ford Presented With Honorary Palme d’Or

Harrison Ford attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford received an honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Ford received the Palme d’or d’honneur on Thursday evening as he was at the festival to launch Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. As he accepted the award at the Grand Theatre Lumière, Ford gave shout outs to his wife, Calista Flockhart, cast members Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller Bridge Ford, and director James Mangold.

“I’m grateful to be able to work with artists like Jim, Phoebe, Mads, and I’m deeply moved by this honor,” Ford told an appreciative Cannes audience after being introduced by Cannes head Theirry Fremaux.

Directed by Mangold, the film marks the fifth time Ford has played professor and adventurer Indiana Jones. The film also comes 15 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which also premiered in Cannes, and the success of franchise was sealed.

In the latest outing for the Indiana Jones franchise, Waller-Bridge stars as Indiana Jones’ goddaughter dragging the archeologist out of retirement. Ford also attended Cannes in 1985 to tout his appearance in Peter Weir’s crime thriller Witness, in which he played a police detective called upon to protect an Amish woman (Kelly McGillis) and her son.

Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore also star in Dial of Destiny. This is the first Indiana Jones feature not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who helmed four installments: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and Crystal Skull (2008).

Dial of Destiny picks up with Indiana Jones at age 70 (Ford is 80 in real life), and the film will acknowledge that this is an older, wearier character. Disney and Lucasfilm open the movie in theaters in late June.