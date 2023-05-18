Cannes: Harrison Ford Presented With Honorary Palme d’Or

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford received an honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
Ford received the Palme d’or d’honneur on Thursday evening as he was at the festival to launch Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. As he accepted the award at the Grand Theatre Lumière, Ford gave shout outs to his wife, Calista Flockhart, cast members Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller Bridge Ford, and director James Mangold.
“I’m grateful to be able to work with artists like Jim, Phoebe, Mads, and I’m deeply moved by this honor,” Ford told an appreciative Cannes audience after being introduced by Cannes head Theirry Fremaux.
Related Stories
Directed by Mangold, the film marks the fifth time Ford has played professor and adventurer Indiana Jones. The film also comes 15 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which also premiered in Cannes, and the success of franchise was sealed.
In the latest outing for the Indiana Jones franchise, Waller-Bridge stars as Indiana Jones’ goddaughter dragging the archeologist out of retirement. Ford also attended Cannes in 1985 to tout his appearance in Peter Weir’s crime thriller Witness, in which he played a police detective called upon to protect an Amish woman (Kelly McGillis) and her son.
Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore also star in Dial of Destiny. This is the first Indiana Jones feature not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who helmed four installments: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and Crystal Skull (2008).
Dial of Destiny picks up with Indiana Jones at age 70 (Ford is 80 in real life), and the film will acknowledge that this is an older, wearier character. Disney and Lucasfilm open the movie in theaters in late June.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Talia Ryder
‘The Sweet East’ Review: Talia Ryder and Simon Rex in a Pretty But Shallow American Picaresque
-
Nicolas Cage
Cannes: Nicolas Cage to Lead Beach-Based Psychological Thriller ‘The Surfer’ for Mossbank (Exclusive)
-
-
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Tracking for $68M Box Office Opening
-
Lucy Liu
Cannes: Lucy Liu, ‘Licorice Pizza’ Breakout Cooper Hoffman Join Christoph Waltz in Contract Killer Comedy ‘Old Guy’ (Exclusive)
-
international
Cannes Sustainability Panel: If A-Listers Take Private Jets, “It Doesn’t Matter How Eco-Friendly a Facility Is”