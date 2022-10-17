Harrison Ford Joining ‘Captain America 4’

Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking on the role of General Ross, previously played by the late actor William Hurt, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ford will appear as Ross in Captain America: New World Order, which will star Anthony Mackie reprising his longtime Marvel character of Sam Wilson. The Cloverfield Paradox helmer Julius Onah is set to direct. The movie will take place after the events of 2021’s Marvel Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which saw Wilson finally accept the shield and mantle of Captain America.

A part from Captain America 4, Ford would also play Ross in Thunderbolts about the team of supervillains, which is set to be directed by Jake Schreier. The news was first reported by the podcast The Hot Mic With Jeff Sneider and John Rocha.

Hurt appeared as Ross in 2008’s Incredible Hulk and returned for 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and subsequent Marvel movies. (Prior to this, Sam Elliot played the part in 2003’s Hulk.) Hurt, whose credits included Broadcast News and Body Heat, died earlier this year. He was 71.

While this will be Ford’s first foray into the MCU, the actor is no strange to franchise filmmaking, leading both Star Wars and Indiana Jones films for decades. Ford is set to reprise his role at the intrepid archeologist, his last outing in the role, for Indiana Jones 5 due out June 30, 2023.

—Carolyn Giardina contributed reporting.