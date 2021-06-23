Harrison Ford Suffers Shoulder Injury on ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Harrison Ford suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene for the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The extent of the 78-year-old actor’s injury is unclear. The production is currently filming in the U.K.

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

Filming on the highly-anticipated installment of the adventure series began earlier this month, having been pushed nearly a year due to the pandemic.

Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold is behind the camera for Indy 5. This marks the first time Steven Spielberg is not at the helm, although he is a producer on the film, along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

The untitled Indy picture stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Toby Jones. And, of course, Ford.

This is far from the first time Ford has been hurt making a film, the action star doing as many of his own stunts as possible. In fact, he suffered a serious back injury while making Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom. Ford also suffered a serious leg injury during the production of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.