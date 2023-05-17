Harry Hadden-Paton, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane Join ‘Twisters’ Movie

Harry Hadden-Paton, Maura Tierney and Sasha Lane have joined the ensemble cast for Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. and Amblin Entertainment’s Twisters, a new chapter following the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster Twister.

Also boarding the project to be directed by Minari helmer Lee Isaac Chung is Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, David Corenswet, Tunde Adebimpe and Katy O’Brian.

Tierney stars in the upcoming A24 film Iron Claw and the television series American Rust. Hadden-Paton recently reprised his role of Professor Henry Higgins in the West End revival of My Fair Lady, while Lane will next appear in The Crowded Room for Apple TV+.

Shipka is best known for her recurring role as Sally Draper in AMC’s Mad Men series, Dodani had a breakout role as Zahid in Netflix’s Atypical series, Corenswet had a lead role in FX pilot The Answers, Adebimpe is a musician, actor, director, and visual artist best known as the front-man of the band TV on the Radio, and O’Brian co-starred opposite Pedro Pascal in Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar Jones, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, and Daryl McCormack are already attached to Universal’s Twisters ahead of a July 19, 2024 release, with Warner Bros. Pictures co-financing.

Twister starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as romantically estranged storm chasers facing rival storm chasers, a host of tornadoes and their feelings for each other. Jan de Bont directed the 1996 original, which grossed almost $500 million worldwide and featured ear-vibrating, floor-shaking THX sound design. Steven Spielberg was an exec producer, and author Michael Crichton wrote the screenplay.

The Twisters sequel screenplay is penned by Mark L. Smith, with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley attached to produce through the Kennedy/Marshall Company.