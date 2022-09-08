Harry Styles Jokingly Addresses Chris Pine Spit-Gate Incident at Venice

- Share this article on Facebook
Harry Styles didn’t waste any time addressing a viral video from Venice Film Festival in which he seems to spit on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine.
During his first Madison Square Garden show since Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller premiered at the Italian festival, Styles took a moment to joke about the situation.
“This is our 10th show at Madison Square Garden,” he said to thousands of adoring fans. “It is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But fret not, we’re back!”
Related Stories
Styles’ playful statement comes days after a video set Twitter ablaze, in which it seems like the star spit on his co-star at the premiere of their film in the Sala Grande at Venice. The viral clip prompted Pine’s rep to come forward with a statement vehemently denying the claims.
“This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” the rep said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.
The statement continued, “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”
The situation, which has been dubbed “Spit-Gate,” is only one of the many controversies surrounding Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, which hits theaters on Sept. 23.
