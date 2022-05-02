Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Star in Thrilling ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer

Florence Pugh asks the important questions in the official trailer for Olivia Wilde’s star-studded Don’t Worry Darling.

The nearly three-minute trailer, which premiered at CinemaCon, gives the most thorough look at the psychological thriller so far.

“You and me,” Florence Pugh tells Harry Styles at the start of the trailer. “Always,” he replies. “You and me.”

Over shots of Wilde, Pugh, Styles and more of the cast, Chris Pine says, “All of you wives, we, men, we ask a lot. We ask for strength, food at home, a house clean and discretion above all else.”

As the trailer continues, viewers see Pugh’s 1950s housewife and her fellow wives question what their husbands are truly doing in their utopian experimental community and begin to worry that the glamorous company being the community may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Don’t Worry Darling also stars Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons and KiKi Layne, among others.

Wilde presented the trailer at CinemaCon on April 26, saying, “What would it take for you to give up your life, to do what is right? That is the question of Don’t Worry Darling.” She also described the film as a “love letter” to movies like The Matrix and Inception, said that in Pugh’s performance “you are seeing the birth of a full-fledged movie star” and called Styles “a revelation.” She joked, “I am also in the movie because I was the only one we could afford when we got to that point.”

Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay, based on a story she wrote alongside Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke.

Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters on Sept. 23.

Watch the trailer below.