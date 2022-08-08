Toronto Film Fest: Harry Styles and ‘My Policeman’ Co-Stars Tapped for Performance Award

The stars of Michael Grandage‘s upcoming film My Policeman — Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett — will receive a TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the fourth annual TIFF Tribute Awards on Sept. 11, during the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF said Monday.

The fest has switched to gender-neutral acting award categories for its marquee awards. The gala, for which other honorees will be announced in the near future, will take place in-person at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

My Policeman, a 1950s period piece adapted from an award-winning novel, will have its world premiere at the fest.

“When your film shifts through time and across fluid boundaries of love and desire, you need a cast that can embody those nuances in every gesture,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement. “Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson deliver beautiful, mirrored performances with Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett. We’re thrilled to honour the ensemble cast of My Policeman with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance.”

The Tribute Award for Performance — or rather, two of them — replace the gendered acting awards presented in 2021 to Jessica Chastain and Benedict Cumberbatch (Chastain went on to win that season’s best actress Oscar); in 2020 to Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins (Hopkins went on to win that season’s best actor Oscar); and in 2019 to Meryl Streep and Joaquin Phoenix (Phoenix went on to win that year’s best actor Oscar).

The TIFF Tribute Awards is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, supporting causes including TIFF’s Every Story fund, which promotes diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in film, and TIFF’s core mission to transform the way people see the world through film.