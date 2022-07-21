Harry Styles-Starrer ‘My Policeman’ to World Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

The Harry Styles-starring romantic drama My Policeman from Amazon Studios is set for a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

The film is about three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty and forgiveness. Styles plays Tom Burgess, a policeman in 1950s Brighton who marries school teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) while engaging in a gay relationship with museum curator Patrick, played by David Dawson.

Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

My Policeman is directed by Michael Grandage and written by Ron Nyswaner, and is based on the book from Bethan Roberts. The film arrives in U.S. and U.K. theaters on Oct. 21 and on Prime Video globally Nov. 4.

Producers on My Policeman are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd. Toronto returns in September for a 47th edition that will be in-person, with Hollywood stars on red carpets and in theaters after two years of disruption from the pandemic.

TIFF earlier announced that Netflix’s follow-up to Rian Johnson’s 2019 movie Knives Out, which stars Daniel Craig, Sanaa Lathan’s directorial feature debut On the Come Up, and Clement Virgo’s Brother will have world premieres at the festival.