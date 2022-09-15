Harry Styles’ ‘My Policeman,’ ‘Wendell & Wild,’ HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Lead 2022 NewFest Lineup

The NewFest film festival has unveiled its 2022 lineup, led by a Centerpiece Screening for Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, and a special screening of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s stop-motion horror comedy Wendell & Wild.

Grandage’s romantic drama about a complicated love triangle in 1950s Brighton that gets untangled 40 years later had a world premiere in Toronto ahead of its Amazon release. And Netflix’s Wendell & Wild, with the voice talents of Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett and Ving Rhames, also bowed in Toronto.

NewFest’s hybrid edition to run October 13 to 25 in theaters in New York City and virtually across the U.S. will also include an advance screening for the opening second season episode of HBO’s The White Lotus.

NewFest will open with a world premiere of the HBO documentary Mama’s Boy, director Laurent Bouzereau’s adaptation of the memoir for Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black, who was the screenwriter for the film Milk.

The LGBTQ film festival will close with another documentary, Laura Poitras’ Venice Golden Lion award winner All The Beauty and the Bloodshed, about the artist and activist Nan Goldin and her campaign against the Sackler family.

Among the other titles screening as part of this year’s lineup are Magnus Gertten’s documentary Nelly and Nadine; Todd Flaherty’s dark comedy Chrissy Judy; and Elegance Bratton’s debut narrative feature The Inspection.

In all, the festival will showcase around 130 films and episodic TV series from over 23 countries.

