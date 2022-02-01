Skip to main content
An actors' actor who was at the center of the New Hollywood of the '60s and '70s and the indie boom of the '80s and '90s reflects on how he was shaped by his time in the Marines, his collaborations with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro and working with first-time directors like Quentin Tarantino.

Harvey Keitel, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, is a brilliant actor who made his name in the New Hollywood of the 1960s and 1970s in films like Mean Streets and Taxi Driver; who was a pivotal figure in the indie boom of the 1980s and 1990s in films like Reservoir Dogs, The Piano and Pulp Fiction; and who continues to do great work well into the 21st century.

A product of the celebrated Actors Studio, with which he has remained associated ever since, he has worked with many of the finest filmmakers of his time, often — in the ultimate compliment to an actor — more than once: six times with Martin Scorsese, three times with James Toback, twice with Ridley Scott, twice with Alan Rudolph, twice with Jane Campion, twice with Abel Ferrara, twice with Wes Anderson, twice with Quentin Tarantino and the list goes on.

Now, at the age of 82, he is winning raves for his portrayal of Meyer Lansky in Eytan Rockaway’s Lansky, which Vertical Entertainment released on June 25.

