High-Profile Harvey Weinstein Movie ‘She Said’ Lands Thanksgiving 2022 Release in Theaters

Universal’s high-profile Harvey Weinstein movie She Said will open in theaters on Nov. 18, 2022, the beginning of the lucrative Thanksgiving corridor and during the hearts of awards season, the studio announced Thursday.

The movie stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, whose landmark 2017 exposé helped bring down Harvey Weinstein in a defining cultural moment that ended decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and other corridors of power, resulting in the #MeToo movement.

Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) is directing from an adapted screenplay by the Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida). She Said is based on Twohey and Jodi Kantor’s bestelling She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.

Kantor and Twohey broke the first Times story on Weinstein on Oct. 5, 2017, and produced a series of stories after as more women came forward. They won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, along with Ronan Farrow from The New Yorker, for their investigation and reporting.

She Said‘s pedigree doesn’t end there. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’s Plan B — home of numerous Oscar players — is producing the film for Universal. Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle are executive producing for Annapurna Pictures, likewise known for turning out awards fare.

Thanksgiving is a prime release date, both commericially and for Oscar contenders.