First ‘Haunted Mansion’ Footage Hits D23

Disney and filmmaker Justin Simien offered a first look at Haunted Mansion for the crowd at D23 Friday.

The trailer, which was not released online, opened with the cast discovering the old seance room of a mansion that hasn’t been touched in centuries. Spooky happenings ensue — along with some comic relief from a character played by Owen Wilson.

Haunted Mansion stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Dany DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto. It also stars Tiffany Haddish, who was featured in the trailer.

D23, the convention thrown by the family friendly studio, comes a week after Haddish found herself embroiled in controversy over a lawsuit filed by an anonymous woman who accused Haddish and comedian Aries Spears of exploiting her and her brother in a pair of sexually charged sketches filmed when they were children. The comedians were sued Aug. 30 by an anonymous woman who was representing herself. According to the complaint, the anonymous woman and her brother, 7 at the time, were tricked into participating in the shoots as children. One video included the brother filmed in his underwear for a video called “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” that showed Spears’ character lusting after the boy. Haddish plays a mother who leaves the boy alone with Spears’ character.

Haddish apologized for her role in that sketch on Sept. 5.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” Haddish wrote on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

Curtis was the only castmember onhand to show off the film along with its director. The project opens March 10.