Disney Sets ‘Haunted Mansion’ Release Date for 2023

Disney has scared up a release date for Haunted Mansion. The film is set for March 10, 2023, the studio revealed Friday. Haunted Mansion currently has the date to itself, with Warner Bros.’ Wonka due out a week later on March 17, 2023.
The theme park-inspired Haunted Mansion stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson and Dany DeVito and hails from Dear White People creator Justin Simien.
Haunted Mansion follows a mother and son who come across a mansion that is more than it seems. Along the way, they meet eccentric characters who are key to unlocking a mystery. The project filmed in New Orleans and Atlanta late last year. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, producers of the live-action Aladdin, are producing via their Rideback banner. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds is executive producing Mansion.
Disney also revealed that Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin will open in limited release on Oct. 21, 2022. The film stars Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon and is from filmmaker Martin McDonagh. It tells the story of two friends on a remote Irish island who find themselves in an awkward moment when one of them decides they no longer wish to be friends.
