Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield Get “Unhinged” Welcome in Spooky ‘Haunted Mansion’ Trailer

Something wicked this way comes in the haunting first look at Disney’s newest cinematic take on its popular amusement park attraction.

The studio dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming pic, directed by Bad Hair and Dear White People’s Justin Simien, on Thursday. The minute-and-a-half look teases how Rosario Dawson’s Gabbie, a single mother and new owner of a very haunted mansion, teams up with a ragtag group to help her and her 9-year-old son, Travis (Chase Dillon), stave off the home’s spooky inhabitants.

“I know this place isn’t as … warm as I’d hoped,” Dawson’s Gabbie tells her son, Travis. “But I’m going to light a vanilla candle and it’s going to be a game-changer.”

“Will it though?” Travis responds before a terrifying vision of a ghost appears floating in the home. “We’re out,” Gabbie then quickly responds, grabbing his hand before the two are chased by a possessed suit of armor.

The remainder of the trailer introduces each of the crew who will assemble to help Gabbie and Travis battle whatever evil resides in their strangely affordable New Orleans mansion. That includes a priest known as Kent (Owen Wilson), who enlists widowed scientist and failed paranormal expert Ben (LaKeith Stanfield); Harriet, a psychic from the French Quarter (Tiffany Haddish); and a grumbly historian played by Danny DeVito.

“She needs all the help she can get. Do you want to be a hero?” Wilson’s Kent asks Stanfield’s Ben. “Pass,” Ben responds. “Two thousand dollars,” Kent throws back, to which Ben quickly changes his tune. “What’s the address?”

By the end of the action-packed, joke-filled trailer — which also features appearances by Jamie Lee Curtis’ Madame Leota and Jared Leto’s Hatbox Ghost, DeVito’s historian warns, “Be careful, death lurks around every corner.”

Eddie Murphy starred in the Rob Minkoff-directed iteration back in 2003, with Simien taking over the directing chair and Katie Dippold (Ghostbusters 2016) writing the script for a reboot that also promises appearances by Winona Ryder, Dan Levy and Hasan Minhaj on top of a genuinely scary good time.