‘A Haunting in Venice’ Trailer Brings Scares to CinemaCon

Detective Hercule Poirot is back on the job in the trailer for A Haunting in Venice, Kenneth Branagh’s latest film in his Agatha Christie series. 20th Century brought the trailer to CinemaCon as part of its presentation Thursday.

Branagh directs again stars as Hercule Poirot for the third time. Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly star, along with with Emma Laird, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Ali Khan and Riccardo Scamarico.

The feature in inspired by the 1969 Christie novel, Hallowe’en Party. The story of that novel was set in motion when a 13-year-old girl, who was witness to a murder, is found dead in an apple-bobbing tub. The studio logline reads: “Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.”

Michael Green wrote the script for the feature, due out Sept. 15.