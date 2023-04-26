×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘A Haunting in Venice’ Trailer Brings Scares to CinemaCon

Kenneth Branagh stars and directs in his third Agatha Christie movie.

Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot in 20th Century Studios' A HAUNTING IN VENICE.
Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot in 20th Century Studios' A HAUNTING IN VENICE. Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Detective Hercule Poirot is back on the job in the trailer for A Haunting in Venice, Kenneth Branagh’s latest film in his Agatha Christie series. 20th Century brought the trailer to CinemaCon as part of its presentation Thursday.

Branagh directs again stars as Hercule Poirot for the third time. Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly star, along with with Emma Laird, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Ali Khan and Riccardo Scamarico.

The feature in inspired by the 1969 Christie novel, Hallowe’en Party. The story of that novel was set in motion when a 13-year-old girl, who was witness to a murder, is found dead in an apple-bobbing tub. The studio logline reads: “Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.”

Michael Green wrote the script for the feature, due out Sept. 15.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad