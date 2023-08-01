Alice Eve Fights Off Ghosts in ‘Haunting of the Queen Mary’ Trailer

Alice Eve battles paranormal spirits in the latest trailer for Haunting of the Queen Mary, a supernatural horror mystery that has two families violently entangled when sailing aboard the real-life ocean liner on Halloween night in 1938 and the present day.

As Erin, played by Eve, and husband Patrick (Joel Fry) board the infamous ship with their young son Lukas, played by Lenny Rush, their voyage comes to resemble, in mystery and violence, the experience of another family that sailed aboard the namesake ship in 1938.

As Erin begins to see the haunted ghosts the ocean liner holds from its dark past, she and her husband realize there’s only one way out for them — into the ship’s depths where violent secrets are revealed.

The Haunting Of the Queen Mary poster Courtesy of Apple

“What did you do with my father,” a frightened Anne Caulder, played by Eve, asks at one point. “He’s with the ship now,” she’s told as ghostly spirits that haunt the infamous Queen Mary ship slash and murder passengers.

Haunting of the Queen Mary also stars Nell Hudson, William Shockley and Lenny Rush, and is directed by Gary Shore, who made a major box office splash with 2014’s Dracula Untold. Vertical acquired the North American rights to the horror movie, which is set for an Aug. 18 release in theaters and on-demand.

Stephen Oliver and Tom Vaughan penned the script, with revisions by Shore. The film is produced by Brett Matthew Tomberlin, Thorsten Schumacher, Lars Sylvest, Nigel Sinclair, Nicholas Ferrall and Mali Elfman.