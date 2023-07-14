Hayao Miyazaki’s Final Film, Renamed ‘The Boy and the Heron,’ Picked Up by GKIDS for North American Distribution

Japanese anime legend Hayao Miyazaki’s much anticipated final film, newly renamed in English The Boy and the Heron, has been picked up by animation specialty distributor GKIDS for North American release later this year. The deal continues Studio Ghibli’s longtime partnership with GKIDS for the distribution of its titles in the U.S.

Released in Japan Friday as Kimitachi wa Do Ikiruka (translated as How Do You Live?), the film is an original story written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, produced by the Oscar-winning Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki, and features a musical score from Miyazaki’s long-time collaborator Joe Hisaishi.

Previously informally referred to in English-language press by its tentative title, How Do You Live?, the official international title was revealed Friday as The Boy and the Heron.

The hand-drawn, animated feature – Miyazaki’s first feature film in 10 years – opens exclusively in Japanese cinemas this weekend. In an unprecedented decision by Studio Ghibli, aside from one enigmatic poster (below), no images, trailers, synopses, advertisements or other information about the film have been made available to the public prior to its release in theaters in Japan. In keeping with this policy, GKIDS is not releasing any further details or marketing materials about the film.

“Hayao Miyazaki is a living legend in filmmaking, as evidenced by his Academy Award win for Spirited Away and his two Oscar nominations for Howl’s Moving Castle and The Wind Rises,’” said David Jesteadt, GKIDS president. “It’s been ten years since the world has seen a new film from Miyazaki-san, and GKIDS is so proud and honored to unveil his latest, highly anticipated masterpiece in North America.”