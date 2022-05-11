Hayden Panettiere Returns to ‘Scream’, Joining Newest Installment of Horror Franchise (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Hayden Panettiere is returning to the world of Scream.
Panettiere, who was one of the stars of 2011’s Scream 4, has closed a deal to reprise her character in the latest installment of Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures’ horror franchise.
The two companies resurrected the slasher movie series in January with Scream – also the name of the 1996 original that started it all – the fifth installment that proved audiences were craving some bloody thrills as it tallied more than $81 million domestically and $140 million worldwide.
A sequel was quickly in the works and this week it was announced that Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega, who survived their ordeal with the killer known as Ghostface, would be returning. Principal photography is slated to start this summer.
Related Stories
In Scream 4, Panettiere played Kirby Reed, a teen in fictional and terror-filled Woodsboro, California, the setting for the Scream franchise stories. While initially a “best friend” type, Reed rises to hero status by the end, which also sees her near-mortally wounded but now a survivor.
Plot details for the new feature are being kept under the cloak, but the companies said the new feature “continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”
The creative team behind the reboot is all back for this latest endeavor. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick return to co-write the screenplay while Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, from a filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence, are back as directors.
Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are serving as producers. Williamson and the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, are executive producing alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.
Panettiere had a breakout role as cheerleader Claire Bennett in NBC superhero series, Heroes. The latest Scream will mark her first on-screen appearance since wrapping a six season-starring stint on musical drama, Nashville, which ran from 2012 to 2018.
She is repped by Mainstay Entertainment.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
international
Cannes: Films From Julia Garner, Juliette Binoche, Woody Harrelson and ‘Parasite’ Star Song Kang-ho Among Hot Sales Titles
-
-
-
Heat Vision
‘The Toxic Avenger’ Remake Starring Peter Dinklage Gets R Rating for Gore, Graphic Nudity
-
-
Stanley Tucci
Cannes: Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini Join ‘Conclave’