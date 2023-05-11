HBO Lands Elon Musk Doc From Alex Gibney

Musk, Alex Gibney’s doc about the tech giant Elon Musk, has landed at HBO Documentary Films in North America.

Musk has been described as a “definitive and unvarnished examination” of the controversial and headline-making CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter. (When the doc was first announced, in characteristic fashion, Musk made a comment on Twitter, writing, “It’s a hit piece.”) Gibney, who earned an Oscar for the 2008 film Taxi to the Dark Side, is no stranger to controversial figures, having produced docs on Scientology, Wikileaks and Enron.

Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions produced the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content and Double Agent, which is also financed the project.

HBO and Gibney have a long working relationship, which includes films about the opioid crisis The Crime of the Century, Elisabeth Homes doc The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley and Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.

Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, co-heads of HBO Documentary Films, said, “We’re thrilled to be working with such a stellar team and always excited to collaborate with Alex Gibney. Alex’s track record speaks for itself, and we know he’ll bring unparalleled craft and dimensionality to this portrait of such a singular figure of our times.”

Musk‘s extensive list of producers includes Gibney, Jessie Deeter and Erin Edeiken for Jigsaw with Richard Perello executive producing. Joey Marra and Zhang Xin produce, with William Horberg executive producing on behalf of Closer Media. Anonymous Content’s Nick Shumaker and Jessica Grimshaw produce, with David Levine executive producing. Dana O’Keefe produces on behalf of Double Agent with Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing.

Black Bear will be handling international sales rights out of the Cannes market. The deal with HBO was negotiated with UTA’s Independent Film Group, AC Independent and Double Agent.