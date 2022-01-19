HBO Max Lands Dance Drama ‘Pretty Big’ From John Legend’s Get Lifted, Charles D. King’s MACRO

Warner Bros and HBO Max have landed Pretty Big, a package based on the life of dancer Akira Armstrong. John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. and Charles D. King’s MACRO are behind the feature film package, which has veteran television director Tina Mabry (Pose, Queen Sugar) attached to direct.

The story follows Armstrong and the origin of her Pretty Big Movement dance company. The logline for the movie reads: “A young, plus-sized woman takes matters into her own hands when she keeps getting rejected from dance companies, despite her obvious talent. When she starts her own company for bodies of all shapes, sizes, and colors, she sets out to win a prestigious competition and prove to the dance community that anyone can dance at an elite level.” Marby and Dan Steele will co-write the movie.

Mike Jackson of Get Lifted Film Co., Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson of Macro, and Kristina Sorensen will produce. Armstrong will exec produce with Get Lifted’s Legend and Ty Stiklorius, and King and James F. Lopez for MACRO. Cate Adams and Diamond McNeil are overseeing for Warner Bros.

Get Lifted is represented by WME and Del Shaw. Sorensen is represented by Jesse Nord at The Nord Group. Mabry is represented by WME, M88, and Gang Tyre. Steele is represented by Lit Entertainment Group and The Nord Group.