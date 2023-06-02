Hollywood Critics Association President Resigns, Citing “Hostile, Biased” Work Environment (Exclusive)

Nikki Fowler, an entertainment journalist who has served as the president of the Hollywood Critics Association during a tumultuous period in the history of the organization, which produces the HCA Awards, has resigned from that position and group, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

In a letter obtained by THR on Friday, Fowler wrote to the HCA’s board that, for her “own well-being,” she is no longer willing to subject herself to “a hostile, biased and dismissive executive work environment.”

Fowler, who in 2006 founded and has since served as editor-in-chief of the entertainment publication/website Glitter, had been an HCA member since May 2021, served on its board since April 2022 and was its president since September 2022.

She stood behind the organization when it came under fire last year amid questions of financial and voting impropriety, emphasizing the importance of its founders’ stated mission of being gender balanced and racially diverse.

HCA founder/chairman Scott Menzel could not be reached for comment.

Read the full letter below.

Dear All,

Sorry for the late hour as I am on France time.

Please accept my resignation as President and as a member of HCA due to what I deem at times, in my opinion, a hostile, biased and dismissive executive work environment not in alignment with the original duties offered when elected President last year. As a woman in leadership, I attempted to assist the organization on many variables with many being dismissed which included calling for proper formation since last year, committees, spearheading sales, bias training and accountability on harassment. For my own well being I am stepping away.

This will not take away from the lovely people I have met in this organization.

Wishing you the best.

Regards,

Nikki Fowler