Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan Face Global Destruction in Trailer for Netflix Spy Thriller ‘Heart of Stone’

Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan have their work cut out for them to avoid catastrophe in the first full trailer for Netflix’s forthcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone.

Gadot, Dornan and co-star Alia Bhatt attended the streamer’s global live event Tudum in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, where they debuted the footage. Director Tom Harper’s feature hits Netflix on Aug. 11 and centers on Rachel Stone (Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety.

“You know what you signed up for,” Sophie Okonedo’s character admonishes in the trailer. “No friends, no relationships. What we do is too important.”

Later in the action-packed spot, Gadot’s Stone — who experiences such high-octane situations as a motorcycle chase and sliding down a mountain with the aid of a parachute — feels the pressure of her responsibility: “They have no idea what they’re capable of. I need to shut it all down.”

Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready also appear in the film that has a script from Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher are executive producers.

Gadot previously shared footage from Heart of Stone at a Tudum fan convention in September. “Heart of Stone is gonna be extremely epic,” she said at that time. “It’s a super grounded, raw, action thriller.”

Saturday’s Tudum event was set to include presentations from such Netflix projects as 3 Body Problem, Rebel Moon, Extraction 2, The Witcher, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more. The two-hour event can be streamed live here.