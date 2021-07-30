Heat Vision Download: What to Watch, Play, Read in August

Welcome to Heat Vision Download, a monthly column from The Hollywood Reporter looking at upcoming movies, TV shows, books and games in the genre space.

Summer is not slowing down with the action or thrills, starting with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad hitting theaters in early August and Nia DaCosta’s supernatural slasher Candyman bringing the month to a close. As for Marvel fans who couldn’t get enough multiverse chaos with Loki, it continues with Disney+’s What If? animated anthology series based on the comic series of the same name.

Check out more of Heat Vision’s recommendations for what you can stream, play and read this August below.

WHAT TO WATCH

The Suicide Squad (August 6 – In theaters and HBO Max)

The most dangerous supervillains in the world are back this August for a new mission. Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena) and plenty of other baddies appear in James Gunn’s first directorial trek into the DC universe.

What If? (August 11 – Disney+)

If Marvel fans thought Loki was a chaotic rollercoaster of events, What If…? is ready to take it up a notch with an animated anthology series that explores what would happen if major moments from the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe occurred differently. Based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, the series will feature Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa (and his debut as Star-Lord) plus bring back plenty from the MCU big leagues like Josh Brolin’s Thanos and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (August 23 – Netflix)

A spin-off of The Witcher series on Netflix, Nightmare of the Wolf will focus on the origin story of Geralt’s mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir (voiced by Theo James) — a useful watch ahead of The Witcher‘s second season in which Vesemir will appear, played by Killing Eve’s Kim Bodnia.

Candyman (August 27 – In theaters)

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta, Candyman is a direct sequel to the 1992 film of the same name and the fourth film in the Candyman film series, based on the short story “The Forbidden” by Clive Barker. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo star in the supernatural slasher film along with Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams reprising their roles from the original.

WHAT TO PLAY

Humankind (August 17 – Microsoft Windows, macOS and Stadia)

In this new 4X game developed by Amplitude Studios and to be published by Sega, players lead their civilization across six major eras of human civilization, directing how they should expand, develop cities, control military and other actions as they interact with other civilizations on a virtual planet.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (August 24 – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows)

The action-adventure game developed and published by Ember Lab follows Kena, a young spirit guide who uses her magical abilities to help deceased people move from the physical to the spirit world.

WHAT TO READ

I Am Not Starfire (July 27 – DC Comics)

Eisner Award-winning author Mariko Tamaki recently released her new graphic novel I Am Not Starfire, which features Starfire’s 17-year-old daughter Mandy in a coming-of-age story about relationships and self-discovery.

Billy Summers by Stephen King (Aug. 3 – Scribnr)

Stephen King is taking a departure from the supernatural and delivering a new crime thriller with Billy Summers. In his upcoming book, King tells the story of Billy Summers, recognized as one of the best snipers in the business. When the Iraq war vet wants out, he is left to face one last hit but the job is not what he expects, leaving everything that could possibly go wrong to happen.

Run: Book One (Aug. 3 – Abrams ComicArts)

From the team behind the bestselling graphic trilogy March comes a new graphic novel series and posthumous work by the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis. In Run, Lewis and longtime collaborator Andrew Aydin reteam with illustrator Nate Powell and L. Fury to chronicle the story of Lewis’ life and political career after the signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Aug. 17 – Del Rey Books)

Just last year, Silvia Moreno-Garcia garnered attention for her hit Mexican Gothic withThe New York Times bestselling book already getting the adaptation treatment as a Hulu series produced by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Now the author returns with a new historical novel described as a “delicious, twisted treat for lovers of noir.” The book, which takes place in Mexico City in the 1970s, centers on secretary Maite who, after learning her neighbor Leonora has disappeared, is eager to solve the mystery of her disappearance. However, someone else is also looking for Leonora, leaving both to be confronted with danger.

Kang the Conquerer No. 1 (August 18 – Marvel Comics)

Writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing team up with artist Carlos Magno to bring readers the definitive origin of one of Marvel’s most legendary villains. The new series will unravel Kang’s complex history, tying together all of his greatest stories and reuniting his alternative selves from across the timeline.