Heat Vision Download: What to Watch, Play and Read in June

Welcome to Heat Vision Download, a monthly column from The Hollywood Reporter looking at upcoming movies, TV shows, books and games in the genre space.

June is picking up steam for the summer, from Loki making a mischievous return with a new MCU television series to a new action-packed Fast & Furious hitting theaters. On the comic front, there’s a slew of vibrant, celebratory Pride issues hitting stands this month featuring LGBTQIA+ characters across the DC and Marvel universes.

Check out more of Heat Vision’s recommendations for what you can stream, play and read this June below.

WHAT TO WATCH

Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie (June 3)

The two-part anime film debuted in Japan earlier this year, and will stream on Netflix this June. Directed by Chiaki Kon and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, the film is based on the “Dream” arc from Naoko Takeuchi’s manga and will follow Usagi Tsukino as she reunites with her friends to help protect the Earth against the Dead Moon Circus and Queen Nehelenia.

Sweet Tooth (June 4 – Netflix)

Based on the DC comic of the same name by Jeff Lemire, the Netflix series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where hybrids that are part human and part animal exist. A hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and the two set out on an adventure to see what is left of America, as well as to understand Gus’ origins and Jepperd’s past.

Loki (June 9 – Disney+)

Tom Hiddleston returns as the god of mischief in the latest MCU series created by Michael Waldron for Disney+. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which Loki stole the Tesseract, an alternate version of him is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA). Loki is given the chance to either be erased from existence due to being a “time variant” or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (June 4)

Ed and Lorraine Warren return for the third Conjuring film, which is based on the trial of 19-year-old Arne Cheyenne Johnson who attempted to blame demonic possession as the reason he murdered his landlord in 1981. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga star in the latest entry in the hit horror franchise, with Michael Chaves (who previously helmed the Conjuring spinoff The Curse of La Llorona) directing.

F9 (June 25)

In F9, Vin Diesel returns as Dom Toretto to battle the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver he’s ever encountered — his forsaken brother. Diesel is joined by Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, alongside Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and Helen Mirren. Fast franchise veteran Justin Lin will direct.

WHAT TO PLAY

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (June 11 – PS5)

The sixteenth installment in the Ratchet & Clank series takes place after both Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus (2013) and Ratchet & Clank (2016). Rift Apart follows Ratchet and Clank as they journey through different worlds in multiple realities to stop Doctor Nefarious.

Mario Golf: Super Rush (June 25 – Switch)

Mario and his pals (as well as his enemies) are hitting the green in the seventh installment in the Mario Golf series. The latest edition features: Speed Golf, which has players race to complete the hole before everyone else; Battle Golf, which takes place in a special arena course; and a story mode titled “Golf Adventure.”

WHAT TO READ

The Conjuring: The Lover (June 1 – DC Comics)

This June, DC launches its DC HORROR imprint with a five-issue monthly limited series based off the terrifying Conjuring franchise. The first issue of the series, The Conjuring: The Lover, serves as a prelude to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It that debuts June 4.

DC Pride (June 8 – DC Comics)

DC is celebrating Pride Month this year with DC Pride, an 80-page anthology comic featuring LGBTQIA+ characters from across the DC Universe. DC Pride No. 1 will include fan favorite cameos such as Batwoman, Renee Montoya, Alan Scott, Midnighter, Apollo, Extraño, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Constantine. DC will also publish a series of nine Pride themed variant covers in June, showcasing DC’s top characters as realized by the comic book industry’s leading artists.

Marvel’s Voices: Pride No. 1 (June 23 – Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics will also honor Pride Month with its first-ever queer-centered special spotlighting Marvel’s growing tapestry of LGBTQIA+ characters. Mystique and Destiny, Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean, Iceman, Daken, Karma, and more characters will embark on thrilling adventures within the issue. Marvel’s Voices: Pride No. 1 will also explore the history of LGBTQ+ inclusion and storytelling at Marvel Comics.