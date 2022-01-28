Heath Ledger Scholarship Given to ‘Mr Inbetween’ Actor Rahel Romahn

Actor Rahel Romahn is the recipient of the 11th annual Heath Ledger scholarship, revealed the L.A.-based industry organization Australians in Film on Thursday during a live online ceremony.

Romahn, whose family sought asylum in Australia after fleeing northern Iraq, has extensive acting credits including Abe Forsythe’s Little Monsters, Hulu series Mr Inbetween and Australian Gangster.

For his role in 2015’s TV drama The Principal, Romahn was nominated for an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) award, and in addition, received a Logie Award nomination.

“Throughout my life, I have learnt a lot from the leaders of the craft of acting,” said Romahn in a statement. “From Heath I learned the power of vulnerability, the importance of bravery and the necessity of supporting the ones around you. These are extremely vital aspects to being a performer in our industry.”

He added: “I want to highlight the importance of inclusivity. I am so proud of our industry for putting diversity at the top of our priority list. Leading by example and creating a safe haven for people of colour, the LGBTQI+ and gender diverse community. It is so simple, we are all human and deserve to be treated with respect and safety. Discrimination has gone on long enough and I believe we are getting closer and closer to becoming one big family who finally accept and learn to understand and love one another.”

Romahn was selected by a jury including Chris Hemsworth, Jacki Weaver and Alia Shawkat. He will receive a $10,000 cash prize along with educational training to prepare him for an international career.

Previous recipients of the honor include Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace), Bella Heathcote (Pieces of Her), Mojean Aria (The Enforcer), Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel) and Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight).