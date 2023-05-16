Cannes: VMI Boards Heather Graham Rom-Com ‘Chosen Family,’ Unveils First-Look Image (Exclusive)

VMI Worldwide has boarded worldwide sales to Verdi Productions’ Chosen Family, which is written by, directed by and starring Heather Graham, and released a first-look image ahead of introducing the feature to buyers in Cannes.

Alongside Graham, the film also stars Julia Stiles, Thomas Lennon, Michael Gross, Andrea Savage and Jonathan Brotherton. It just wrapped production in Rhode Island.

Chosen Family sees Heather play Ann, a yoga teacher trying to find inner peace despite the fact her family is manic, and whose dating life is miserable. Ann doesn’t know how to say no and finds herself fixing everyone’s problems. Struggling to repair her estranged relationship with her sister Clio (Stiles) Ann relies on her friends Roz (Savage), Max (Lennon) and Frances (Odessa Rae) to be her rock and guide her through life’s troubling decisions.

“I’m so excited to be making my dream project with an amazing team,” said Graham.

Chad A. Verdi, Andre Relis, Michael Nickles, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr, Paul Luba and Anthony Gudas are serving as producers on the film. Thomas Verdi, JD Beaufils and Jessica Bennett are executive producers.

“In a male-dominated industry, we love supporting women,” said producers Chad A. Verdi and Michelle Verdi. “Heather’s drive, writing, directing and starring in this film has been wonderful to witness.”

Added Relis, producer and CEO of VMI Worldwide: “I have been following this film for years. Heather has a unique writing and directing style which brings another level to independent filmmaking. VMI is thrilled to have another female-led film and is looking forward to introducing it to the buyers in Cannes.”

Graham is Repped by RMS Productions, Paradigm, APA and Morris Yorn Barnes