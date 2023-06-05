Helen Mirren to Receive American Cinematheque Award

The American Cinematheque has zeroed in on a recipient for its 37th prize: Helen Mirren.

The actress (and dame) is set to be feted on Nov. 4 during a ceremony that will also honor Kevin Goetz and Screen Engine with the Power of Cinema Award presented by Hill Valley. The American Cinematheque ceremony serves as the annual fundraiser for the nonprofit and helps buoy year-round programming at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Feliz and Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

“Helen Mirren has won the Oscar, Tony and Emmy triple crown of acting and is an unparalleled icon among actors,” praised American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita. “She has portrayed characters from queens to seductresses with a singular skill that has never lost its freshness or appeal. She brings a savvy intelligence and emotional strength to all her roles because, as movie stars do, the camera shows us the essence of who they are. Movie audiences eagerly embrace her talents in a career that glows brighter with every captivating performance.”

Mirren’s versatile career spans five decades. She was most recently seen on the small screen in 1923 opposite Harrison Ford and on the big screen in the blockbuster Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The L’Oréal ambassador next stars in Barbie and Golda. With the prize, she joins a list of honorees that includes Eddie Murphy, Bette Midler, Robin Williams, Steven Spielberg, Michael Douglas, Tom Cruise, Jodie Foster, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman, Steve Martin, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Charlize Theron, Spike Lee, Scarlett Johannsson and Ryan Reynolds and many others.

Goetz is founder and CEO of Screen Engine, a leading firm that conducts specialized research on movies and TV. He serves as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Television Academy and the Producers Guild of America. He’s currently working on his second book and is the host of a podcast, Don’t Kill the Messenger.

“Kevin Goetz and Screen Engine are simply indispensable to today’s movie industry by conducting the majority of test screenings for the major studios, independents and streamers,” Nicita added. “For decades, their compilation and interpretation of those test results have strongly influenced the content, marketing and distribution of most movies made today. Their sophisticated analysis of their research, as well as their creative inspiration help filmmakers reach their widest audiences.”