Berlin Secures World Premiere of Helen Mirren’s ‘Golda,’ Unveils Special Galas

The Berlin International Film Festival has added several out-of-competition world premieres to its 2023 lineup, including Golda, Guy Nattiv’s political biopic starring Oscar winner Helen Mirren as Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir. The feature, which co-stars Camille Cottin and Liev Schreiber, will screen as a Berlinale Special Gala at the 73rd Berlin festival.
Kill Boksoon, an action thriller from Korean director Byun Sung-hyun (The Merciless) featuring The Housemaid star Jeon Do-yeon and Mad Fate from Chinese filmmaker Soi Cheang (Limbo) will also have their world premieres as 2023 Berlinale special screenings. They will play alongside two Italian films: Andrea Di Stefano’s Italian crime feature Last Night of Amore with The Traitor actor Pierfrancesco Favino playing a cop in Milan on his fateful last night, and Mario Martone’s documentary Massimo Troisi: Somebody Down There Likes Me, about the star of the Oscar-winning The Postman. Two German dramas: Sun and Concrete from director David Wnendt (Look Who’s Back) and Lars Kraume’s Der Vermessene Mensch, also made the Berlinale Special cut.
Talk to Me, a feature from Australian siblings Danny and Michael Philippou starring Sophie Wilde and Miranda Otto, will also screen as a 2023 Berlinale Special in its European premiere.
Berlin will unveil its full competition lineup on Jan. 23. The 2023 Berlinale runs Feb. 16-26.
