Berlin Secures World Premiere of Helen Mirren’s ‘Golda,’ Unveils Special Galas

Guy Nattiv's biopic on Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir will screen out of competition at the 2023 Berlinale.

Helen Mirren as Golda Meir in 'Golda'
Helen Mirren as Golda Meir in 'Golda' Jasper Wolf

The Berlin International Film Festival has added several out-of-competition world premieres to its 2023 lineup, including Golda, Guy Nattiv’s political biopic starring Oscar winner Helen Mirren as Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir. The feature, which co-stars Camille Cottin and Liev Schreiber, will screen as a Berlinale Special Gala at the 73rd Berlin festival. 

Kill Boksoon, an action thriller from Korean director Byun Sung-hyun (The Merciless) featuring The Housemaid star Jeon Do-yeon and Mad Fate from Chinese filmmaker Soi Cheang (Limbo) will also have their world premieres as 2023 Berlinale special screenings. They will play alongside two Italian films: Andrea Di Stefano’s Italian crime feature Last Night of Amore with The Traitor actor Pierfrancesco Favino playing a cop in Milan on his fateful last night, and Mario Martone’s documentary Massimo Troisi: Somebody Down There Likes Me, about the star of the Oscar-winning The Postman. Two German dramas: Sun and Concrete from director David Wnendt (Look Who’s Back) and Lars Kraume’s Der Vermessene Mensch, also made the Berlinale Special cut.

Talk to Me, a feature from Australian siblings Danny and Michael Philippou starring Sophie Wilde and Miranda Otto, will also screen as a 2023 Berlinale Special in its European premiere. 

Berlin will unveil its full competition lineup on Jan. 23. The 2023 Berlinale runs Feb. 16-26. 

