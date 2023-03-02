Hellboy Movie ‘The Crooked Man’ Casts Actor Jack Kesy as the Antihero

There’s a new Hellboy in town. Actor Jack Kesy will dawn the red makeup for The Crooked Man, Millennium Media’s new take on the comic book antihero.

Crooked Man is set in the 1950s and finds Hellboy stranded rural Appalachia. Hellboy and a rookie agent at BPRD (the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, which is central to the Hellboy mythos), discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man.

Brian Taylor, who co-directed the 2006 Jason Statham feature Crank, is at the helm. Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola penned the script with Chris Golden. Millennium is partnering with the German film and TV distributor Telepool as the first project in a slate of films.

Kesy’s has had smaller roles in high profile features such as Deadpool 2 and Michael B. Jordan’s Without Remorse. He has also led films such as the Lionsgate feature Dark Web: Cicada 3301, and he starred opposite Orlando Bloom in Millennium’s The Outpost. On television, his credits include Claws and The Strain.

“Jack Kesy is a dynamic actor who has the ability to morph into his roles. His talent and stature are perfect for this younger Hellboy. I was very impressed with him while working together on The Outpost,” said Jonathan Yunger, co-president of Millennium.

Millennium acquired the rights to Hellboy in 2018 and cast David Harbour as its Hellboy for a 2019 reboot that bombed. Guillermo Del Toro directed two well-regarded Hellboy features in 2004 and 2008. They starred Ron Perlman as the cigar-chomping demon. Millennium has been keen to mine its IP, and has a long-gestating Red Sonja movie coming up as well.

Kesy is repped by Paradigm and Range Media Partners. Giant Freakin Robot first reported the casting.