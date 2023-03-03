×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph Join Hellboy Movie ‘The Crooked Man’

Millennium Media’s new take on the comic book antihero earlier brought Jack Kesy on board.

Jefferson White and Adeline Rudolph
Jefferson White and Adeline Rudolph Coty Tarr; Tim Bryan

Yellowstone actor Jefferson White and Adeline Rudolph have joined The Crooked Man, Millennium Media’s new take on the comic book antihero.

White will star as Tom Ferrell and Rudolph will play Bobbie Jo Song alongside Jack Kesy in the earlier-announced role as Hellboy. Brian Taylor (Crank) will direct from a script penned by Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola and Chris Golden.

In The Crooked Man, which is set in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD) agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past.

Related Stories

Jack Kesy
Movies

Hellboy Movie 'The Crooked Man' Casts Actor Jack Kesy as the Antihero

Chris Pine
Movies

Chris Pine Reveals What Really Happened With "Spit-Gate" and Explains Those 'Don't Worry Darling' Memes

White also had roles in Eileen, which recently had its world premiere at Sundance, and IFC Films’ God’s Country. He’s also set to appear in A24’s upcoming Civil War. Rudolph has credits like Netflix’s Resident Evil and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The CW’s Riverdale. Her upcoming projects include Lionsgate’s Creepers.

Millennium Media bought the rights to Hellboy in 2018. The Eisner Award-winning Hellboy: The Crooked Man comic debuted in July 2008 to accompany the cinema release of Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

Millennium Media will produce The Crooked Man in association with Dark Horse Entertainment – A Nu Boyana Production, with Campbell Grobman Film. Producers for The Crooked Man include Mike Richardson, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon, Rob Van Norden and Yariv Lerner.

Mike Mignola, Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Tanner Mobley, Lati Grobman, Christa Campbell, Michael Muellner and Julia Muentefering are among the executive producers. Sam Schulte will co-produce on behalf of Millennium Media.

White is repped by The Gersh Agency and Principal Entertainment L.A. Rudolph is repped by APA and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad