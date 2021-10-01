×
Tyler Perry, Jason Blum Team for Thriller ‘Help’

Filmmaker Alan McElroy will write and direct, with Perry and Blum producing.

Alan McElroy, Jason Blum, and Tyler
Alan McElroy, Jason Blum, Tyler Perry Courtesy of Jack Plunkett; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Courtesy of Blumhouse/Tyler Perry Studios

Tyler Perry and Jason Blum are teaming up for the first time.

The prolific producers are launching the new feature thriller Help, the first major production between Tyler Perry Studios and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions.

Alan McElroy, known as a writer and producer on Star Trek: Discovery and for penning the Wrong Turn horror films, will write and direct Help.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Help will begin filming next year at Atlanta’s Tyler Perry Studios. Tim Palen also produces alongside Perry and Blum under Perry and Palen’s Peachtree and Vine label.

The news was announced during Friday’s virtual BlumFest.

