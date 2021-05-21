Henry Cavill in Talks to Star in ‘Highlander’ Reboot for Lionsgate

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski’s long-gestating Highlander reboot is getting a jolt. Henry Cavill is in talks to star in the Lionsgate film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. It is unknown what character he will play, but it is expected to be one of the film’s two leading roles.

Cavill rose to global fame playing Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel and subsequent DC films. He also has Mission: Impossible – Fallout on his résumé, as well as Netflix’s The Witcher and Enola Holmes.

Stahelski, known for John Wick, has been developing the Highlander reboot since 2016.

“I’ve been a huge fan of the original property since I saw it in high school,” Stahelski previously told THR. “Such great themes of immortality, love and identity are all wrapped up in such colorful mythology. I can’t think of a better property that gives the opportunity to create interesting characters, mythic themes and action set pieces.”

The first Highlander, released in 1986, starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings who hunted each other down in order to collect more power. Lambert played Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod, Connery portrayed Egyptian Juan Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez and Clancy was a barbarian known as the Kurgan. The film is known for the tagline “There can be only one” and spawned four sequels and three television series.

Kerry Williamson is penning the latest draft of the script. Producers on the new Highlander include Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis. Executive producers include Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen. Peter S. Davis, producer of the original Highlander, helped develop the film before his death in February at age 79.

Cavill is repped by WME and The Garcia Companies. Deadline first reported the news of his casting.