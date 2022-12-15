Henry Cavill on Not Returning as Superman: “This News Isn’t the Easiest”

Henry Cavill is addressing Warner Bros.’ decision to move forward with a Superman film that will star a different actor in the title role.

Cavill, who appeared as Superman in a cameo for this fall’s Black Adam after not having played the hero since 2017’s Justice League, weighed in following DC Studios co-chairs and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran informing him of the change in direction for the character. Cavill explained that his post from earlier in the year declaring that he would return as Superman was made prior to Warners hiring Gunn and Safran.

“I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and it’s sad news, everyone,” the actor posted to Instagram on Wednesday. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Cavill, who announced shortly after the release of Black Adam that he would be exiting Netflix series The Witcher, went on to say that he understands if his supporters want to “mourn for a bit” but that the focus should be on the Man of Steel’s future.

“Superman is still around,” he continued. “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

Cavill’s post came just as Gunn tweeted that he will be writing a new Superman film set to focus on the seminal DC superhero’s younger years. Cavill could be in the mix to play a different DC character down the road.

“Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” Gunn wrote. The filmmaker added that he and Safran “had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

This development follows director Patty Jenkins sharing her thoughts Tuesday in light of The Hollywood Reporter’s report that the studio would not be moving forward with her plan for Wonder Woman 3 after she submitted a treatment. Jenkins wrote on Instagram that she did not walk away from the project but explained, “It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time.”