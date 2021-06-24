Henry Winkler Played Crucial Role In Helping Sylvester Stallone Make ‘Rocky’

Henry Winkler on Wednesday dropped by The Tonight Show, where he shared an amazing story about how he helped Sylvester Stallone make Rocky.

The iconic Fonz actor explained to Jimmy Fallon that he and Stallone were pals before the Rambo star made it big in movies. Winkler was starring on Happy Days at the time when Stallone asked him to pass along a script he wrote to the ABC brass. Winkler said sure and recounted the subsequent conversations in peak Winkler fashion.

“[ABC] liked the script, so I sold them the script,” Winkler recalled. “And I called Sly and said, ‘We sold the script!’ Then ABC called and said, ‘We want to change the writer.’ I then called Sly and said, ‘We sold the script, [but] they want a new writer.’ And he said, ‘Henry, don’t let them do this to me!’ I said, ‘All right. Absolutely.’ I went back to ABC. I said, ‘I know this is strange. Here’s the money. I need the script back.’ They said, ‘We don’t do that.’ I said, ‘This time, I am begging you. Please.’ I got the script back. I gave it to Sly and said ‘It’s all yours.’ And a year later, it turned out to be Rocky.”

The United Artists boxing classic was released Dec. 3, 1976. It spawned a billion-dollar (ongoing) franchise.

Watch the Winkler interview below.