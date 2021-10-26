Hilaria Baldwin Addresses Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting Incident: “My Heart is With Halyna”

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, has publicly addressed the fatal shooting incident on the set of Rust for the first time.

Posting to her verified Instagram account on Monday evening, Hilaria Baldwin wrote, “My heart is with Halyna,” referring to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun during rehearsals on set last week. “Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.”

She added, “It’s said, ‘there are no words’ because it’s impossible to express shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

In the Oct. 21 shooting incident on the New Mexico set of the Western Rust, Alec Baldwin discharged a firearm while rehearsing drawing his weapon and pointing it at the camera. The actor shot Hutchins and the film’s director Joel Souza who was standing behind her.

According to warrants issued by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office, Alec Baldwin, Hutchins and Souza were not aware there was a live round inside the prop gun. An investigation is ongoing.