Retta, Molly Bernard Join Glen Powell in Richard Linklater Action Comedy ‘Hitman’ as Production Starts

Hitman, the upcoming action comedy from Richard Linklater starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona, has started shooting in New Orleans and has bolstered an ensemble cast.

Joining Austin Amelio, who The Hollywood Reporter exclusively announced was set to star in the film earlier this week, are Retta (Good Boys, NBC’s Good Girls) and Molly Bernard (Sully, The Intern). The news was announced by AGC Studios, who will co-finance the film will indie financiers Shivani Rawat’s ShivHans Pictures and Monarch Media.

Based on a true story, Powell — who co-wrote the screenplay with Linklater based on a Texas Monthly article — plays the most sought-after hitman in New Orleans. But if you pay him to rub out a cheating spouse or a sadistic boss, you’d better watch out: he works for the cops. When he breaks protocol to help a desperate woman (Arjona) trying to get away from an abusive boyfriend, he finds himself living the life of one of his false personas, falling for the woman and flirting with becoming a criminal himself.

The action comedy is produced by Linklater and Michael Blizzard for Detour Pictures, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, and Powellfor BarnStorm Productions in association with Cinetic Media.

Linklater, Powell and Arjona are repped by CAA; Amelio is repped by UTA; Retta is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment; and Bernard is repped by APA and D2 Management.