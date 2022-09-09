‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ ‘Disenchanted’ Trailers Cast a Spell at D23

D23, the Disney-backed convention in Anaheim, kicked off its first big panel of the day with new trailers for Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted Friday.

Hocus Pocus 2 brings back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters and takes place 29 years after the 1993 film. Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, Froyan Gutierrez and Tony Hale are also among the cast. Though the stars were not onhand for D23, they did send a video intro to the crowd.

The sequel follows three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and who must team up to stop the witches and save their town. Kenny Ortega directed the original Hocus Pocus, which became a cult classic despite not being a big box office hit. The Proposal filmmaker Anne Fletcher is directing the new installment.

Hocus Pocus 2 is slated for Disney+ on Sept. 30.

Disenchanted brought out its cast, including Amy Adams, James Marsden, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Idina Menzel, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and Gabriella Baldacchino. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, and picks up with Adams’ Giselle as a mother. Disenchanted arrives on Disney+ on Nov. 24.

Rudolph plays the villain in the movie. “It’s not easy being mean to Amy Adams,” said Rudolph, who added, “We made it a fun meal of being as nasty to each other as we could be.”

Closing out its look at upcoming Disney+ films, the studio debuted a poster for Peter Pan & Wendy, which stars Jude Law as Captain Hook. Footage was shown to the crowd, but was not released online. Instead, the studio shared a poster for the film, which bows on Disney+ next year.