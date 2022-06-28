The Sanderson Sisters Are Back in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Teaser Trailer

Some legends never die.

The Sanderson Sisters are back in the first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, and they’re as child-hungry as ever.

The sequel to the classic Halloween movie reunites Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, respectively, and takes place 29 years after the original.

The teaser opens on a scene of three high school students played by Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo and Lilia Buckingham, who are discussing their plans for that night.

“Birthday ritual: scary movie marathon, same as every year,” Becca (Peak) tells Cassie (Buckingham), as clips play of Becca and Izzy (Escobedo) visiting a magic shop and reciting a ritualistic prayer — only to realize the chanting works, and the Black Flame Candle is officially lit.

A red crack opens up in the ground beneath the girls as they try to run away. “Lock up your children,” says Winifred (Midler). “Yes, Salem. We’re back!”

The witches are then greeted by townspeople dressed up as the Sanderson Sisters, paying tribute to the scenes in Hocus Pocus where everyone assumed they were women just dressing up as the witches.

When they’re told they’re probably looking for the stage, Midler’s Winifred replies, “Always.”

With the revenge-seeking, ravenous witches now back, it’s up to three high school students to keep them from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, Froyan Gutierrez and Tony Hale, among others.

The sequel hits Disney+ on Sept. 30.