‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer Conjures Up Big Numbers for Disney+

Talk about bewitching.

The first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 conjured up big numbers for Disney+, drawing 43.6 million views in its first 24 hours.

The piece, released on June 28, outperformed such high-profile Disney+ branded content as The Book of Boba Fett (23 million), the Mandalorian teasers for the first two seasons (35 million each) and Luca (28 million).

The sequel to the classic Halloween movie reunites Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the iconic witches Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, respectively, and takes place 29 years after the original.

Newcomers to the franchise include Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo and Lilia Buckingham, who play a trio of high schoolers.

#HocusPocus began became a top trend of the day on Twitter following the teaser’s debut. The social media conversation was also the most gender balanced of the comps at 51 percent male and 49 percent female.

Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, Froyan Gutierrez and Tony Hale, among others.

The sequel hits Disney+ on Sept. 30.