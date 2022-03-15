Holly Hunter Reflects on Loss of ‘Broadcast News’ Co-Star William Hurt: “My First Great Mentor”

Holly Hunter attends the "Love Is Love Is Love" premiere at Laemmle Monica Film Center on Nov. 13, 2021, in Santa Monica, California.

Holly Hunter briefly reflected on the loss of William Hurt during a segment on the Today show, where she was promoting the second season of the NBC comedy Mr. Mayor.

The actress worked with Hurt on James L. Brooks’ 1987 comedy Broadcast News, for which both she and Hurt received Oscar nominations.

“Well, Bill was like my first great mentor,” she told the third hour of Today on Tuesday. “He was an incredibly serious actor. It was sacred to Bill. And that sacredness, I loved that. It was a rare thing to see someone approach work with that vibe. So, I felt safe with Bill.”

Hurt, an Oscar winner for Kiss of the Spider Woman and a four-time nominee, died last Sunday morning at his home in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 71.

His credits spanned multiple decades and included Body Heat, The Big Chill, Children of a Lesser God and A History of Violence.

“Bill Hurt, in a singular way, was, at his core, loveable,” tweeted Brooks after his death. “Some secret sauce of strength and vulnerability.” Fellow Broadcast News star Albert Brooks tweeted, “R.I.P. William Hurt. So sad to hear this news. Working with him on Broadcast News was amazing. He will be greatly missed.”

