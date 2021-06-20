Hollywood Flashback: Gillian Anderson Reigned at the Emmys in 1997

Some 25 years before she was earning awards buzz for her portrayal of stoic, uncompromising British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on The Crown, Gillian Anderson won an Emmy for playing another no-nonsense government official: FBI agent Dana Scully of The X-Files.

“I remember wearing a very tight dress and that I had to walk up the stairs sideways because I couldn’t lift my leg in front of me,” Anderson recalls of the night in 1997 when she won outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Though she had been nominated the previous year (and would be nominated twice more for the Fox series), she had no speech prepared and ended up thanking only her family — and to make up for it, took out a full-page ad in THR commending the show’s cast and crew.

The win was a high point in her career — she would star on the sci-fi drama for nine consecutive seasons (plus two spinoff feature films and a 10th season in 2016) and went on to projects including TV’s The Fall, Hannibal and Sex Education, along with a critically acclaimed stage turn as Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire — but Anderson says, “I struggled to feel the joy that one might want to feel on a night like that. I think I was stunned and I didn’t quite know what to make of it all.”

If she were to take home the statuette for her performance in the hit Netflix series, it would go a little differently: “Having many years, if not decades, in between the last time, I’m sure I would be full of self-congratulatory excitement and joy were I to win it again. That is the blessing of retrospect.”

The Hollywood Reporter

This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.