Tatum O’Neal, Guillermo del Toro, Cary Elwes Pay Tribute to Peter Bogdanovich: “Champion of Cinema”

After the Oscar-nominated writer-director of 'The Last Picture Show' died at the age of 82, many in Hollywood took to social media to remember the late director.

Peter Bogdanovich
Peter Bogdanovich Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Many in Hollywood were deeply saddened over the news of Peter Bogdanovich’s death on Thursday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late director.

The Oscar-nominated writer-director of The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Paper Moon died shortly after midnight Thursday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 82.

Bogdanovich’s film, The Last Picture Show (1971), earned eight Academy Awards nominations — including directing and adapted screenplay (shared with Larry McMurtry) for him — and supporting acting awards for Cloris Leachman and Ben Johnson.

Tatum O’Neal, who won an Academy Award when she was 10-years-old for her work in Bogdanovich’s Paper Moon, paid tribute on Instagram and described the late director as a “father figure” and “friend” to her. “Peter was my heaven & earth. A father figure. A friend. From ‘Paper Moon’ to ‘Nickelodeon’ he always made me feel safe. I love you, Peter.”

Barbra Streisand, who starred in What’s Up Doc?, also paid tribute tweeting, “Peter always made me laugh!  He’ll keep making them laugh up there too. May he rest in peace.”

Fellow directors Guillermo del Toro and Paul Feig also took to Twitter to remember Bogdanovich as a “Champion of Cinema.” “Peter Bogdanovich passed away. He was a dear friend and a champion of cinema. He birthed masterpieces as a director and was a most genial human. He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation,” del Toro tweeted, also encouraging everyone to “honor him” by viewing the late director’s work.

Meanwhile, Feig shared that Bogdanovich’s What’s Up Doc? was “one of my favorite comedies of all time and the movie that made me want to make people laugh when I was a kid.”

Of Bogdanovich, Cary Elwes said the late director was “one of my oldest friends.” “Besides being extraordinarily talented, he was a gentle soul with an enormous heart. I am forever grateful to have worked with him. RIP Peter,” he said.

Writer-director Rod Lurie credited Bogdanovich for being “the North Star” of his career.

After news broke of Bogdanovich’s death, Hollywood stars took to social media to express their condolences.

