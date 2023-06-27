Josh Gad Shares Update on Rick Moranis-Starring ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ Reboot: “Budget Got the Best of Us”

Josh Gad offered an update on the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot, Shrunk, in which he was set to co-star alongside original franchise star Rick Moranis.

“A lot of u ask me what’s going on with this film,” the Beauty and the Beast actor wrote on Twitter. “Truth is, we were inches from starting and then COVID hit, inches from starting again & then my schedule exploded with conflicts, inches from starting again & budget got the best of us.”

He suggested if people want to see the reboot come to life, they should reach out to Disney and let the company know they’re interested in it. Gad also shared an unofficial poster for the film.

Shrunk would have served as a continuation of the original franchise, which included 1989’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, 1992 sequel Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and 1997’s straight-to-DVD follow-up Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.

Gad was set to co-star as the adult version of Nick Szalinski, the son of Moranis’ Wayne Szalinski. Joe Johnston, who directed the first installment, was returning to helm the reboot, with David Hoberman producing and Todd Rosenberg penning the script. It would have taken place decades after the third movie.

In the first film, “the scientist father of a teenage girl and boy accidentally shrinks his and two other neighborhood teens to the size of insects,” according to the logline. “Now the teens must fight diminutive dangers as the father searches for them.” The other two installments featured similar scientific projects of Wayne’s gone awry, like his son growing to be 100 feet tall and he and his wife shrinking.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Disney for comment.