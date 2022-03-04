‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ Gets Labor Day Theatrical and Peacock Release

The Regina Hall and Sterling K Brown-starring comedy Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul is set for a Labor Day weekend release on Peacock and in theaters via Focus Features, Peacock and Monkeypaw Productions.

The simultaneous release for the film from Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% Productions portrays a proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, Trinitie Childs, played by Hall, struggling to manage the aftermath of a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown).

After the church is forced to close temporarily, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith by all means necessary to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul bowed at Sundance. Expanding on a 2018 short of the same name, the sibling filmmakers known as the Ebo twins — writer-director-producer Adamma Ebo and producer Adanne Ebo — use both mockumentary and conventional narrative tools to lampoon the prosperity gospel, à la the Bakkers, but from a distinctly Southern Black perspective.

The project marks the Ebo sibling’s feature film debut with production company Pinky Promise. The comedy is produced by Kaluuya, Amandla Crichlow, Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Jessamine Burgum, Matthew Cooper, Rowan Riley, Kara Durrett, Hall and Brown. Monkeypaw’s Jordan Peele executive produced.